Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $57.45 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 574,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290,485 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $57,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,651. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

NYSE CPT opened at $113.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

