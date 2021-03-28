Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $62.58 Million Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,266 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $62,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after acquiring an additional 74,195 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In other news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $248,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $574,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,335 shares of company stock worth $3,401,985. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

