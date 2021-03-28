Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252,963 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.40% of Duke Realty worth $59,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,673 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Duke Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

