Jason B. Beauvais Sells 4,841 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MAIN stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.