Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €32.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.60 ($36.00).

Shares of ETR SANT opened at €21.04 ($24.75) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a fifty-two week high of €25.72 ($30.26).

About S&T

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

