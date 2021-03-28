Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRAFF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.31.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

