Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ICL Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for ICL Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE ICL opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

