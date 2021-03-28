Jefferies Group LLC Buys 10,109 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,437,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,963,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SDC. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

In related news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SDC opened at $10.54 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

