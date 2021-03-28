Jefferies Group LLC Sells 150,732 Shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,732 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.08% of Experience Investment worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Experience Investment stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Experience Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

