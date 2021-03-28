Jefferies Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,884 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,609 shares of company stock worth $2,583,691 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.