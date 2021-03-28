Jerome Booth Buys 3,392 Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) insider Jerome Booth purchased 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Jerome Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jerome Booth acquired 3,515 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

LON:AIE opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.41. The stock has a market cap of £113.38 million and a PE ratio of 22.66. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151 ($1.97).

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

