John D. Hart Sells 7,500 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CLR opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

