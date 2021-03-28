Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.79.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $51,023,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCI opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.