Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Insider Jock Fyfe Lennox Purchases 32,000 Shares

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) insider Jock Fyfe Lennox bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($65,220.80).

Shares of Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £684.15 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.71. Johnson Service Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.56 ($2.24).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

