JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.80 ($126.82).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €102.15 ($120.18) on Wednesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €100.31 and a 200-day moving average of €107.11.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.