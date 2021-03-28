JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SHLAF has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Commerzbank began coverage on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $290.20 on Thursday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $201.35 and a 12-month high of $293.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.98.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

