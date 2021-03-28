JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, January 29th. ING Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. Prosus has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $26.45.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

