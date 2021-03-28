JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

