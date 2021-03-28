Kava.io Price Hits $5.61 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for $5.61 or 0.00010137 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $328.14 million and $70.13 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00253517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018555 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,278.48 or 0.04119412 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00049818 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 119,135,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars.

