KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 18809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in KBR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KBR by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

