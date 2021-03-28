KE (NYSE:BEKE) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,149,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $205,238,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $203,956,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 1,217.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

