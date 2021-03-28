Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Reduced by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190,916 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 104,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after buying an additional 759,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,267,000 after buying an additional 90,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,183,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,324,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

