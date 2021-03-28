Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,552.76

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,552.76 ($33.35) and traded as high as GBX 2,614 ($34.15). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,502 ($32.69), with a volume of 312,083 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,788.20 ($23.36).

The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,552.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,434.80.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

