Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $95.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27.

