Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $337,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,033,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,583,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 708,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 495,279 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,558,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,787,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $24.96 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

