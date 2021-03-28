Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $160.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.