Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.32 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

