Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,827 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.06 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

