Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 204,256 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 460.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,654 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,256 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,205,000 after purchasing an additional 618,752 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,291,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,623,000 after purchasing an additional 481,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

CFG stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,270,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,420. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

