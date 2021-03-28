Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 55,535 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,535 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.4% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.56. 12,910,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,896,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $604.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.