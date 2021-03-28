Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $12.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.84. 208,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $118.44 and a 52-week high of $345.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.36. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,805 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

