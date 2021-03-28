Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,538,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,447,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,035.55. 1,493,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,075.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,784.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.81 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

