Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 11,403 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1,638.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 957.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 851,363 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 998,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,327. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.