KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $49.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

