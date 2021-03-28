KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Raised by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 57,883 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 3.7% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,894. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

