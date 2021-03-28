Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Shares Gap Up to $16.33

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $17.07. Knoll shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $854.56 million, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth $11,002,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 343,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after buying an additional 235,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

