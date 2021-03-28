Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Releases Earnings Results

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KBNT opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. Kubient has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Kubient from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Kubient news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,827.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

