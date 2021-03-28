Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

KHNGY stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.