Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

KIROY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. 807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

