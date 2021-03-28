L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 48,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $64.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.