LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of LendingTree worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after buying an additional 152,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $206.04 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.15.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

