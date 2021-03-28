Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Update

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the February 28th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,589,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LCLP stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,783,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,022,188. Life Clips has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Life Clips

Life Clips, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cameras and batteries in the United States. The company offers body cameras; and develops and distributes single-use and cordless batteries under the Mobeego brand for use in cellular phones and other mobile devices. It also develops an auditable software solution for law enforcement.

