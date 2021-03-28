Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Lindsay by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $166.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.78. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $173.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.