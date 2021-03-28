Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $150,591.34 and approximately $21.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

