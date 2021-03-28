LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LIVX. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveXLive Media currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. LiveXLive Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $420.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 22,410 shares of company stock worth $90,460 in the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

