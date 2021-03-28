Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.31

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 6058637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

