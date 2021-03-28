LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $7,161,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

MAA opened at $148.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $148.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

