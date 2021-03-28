LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $200.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.34. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

