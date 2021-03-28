LMR Partners LLP Invests $597,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

