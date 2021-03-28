LMR Partners LLP Makes New $412,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,587 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $281.34 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

